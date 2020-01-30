Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 180,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 6,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,774. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

