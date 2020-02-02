Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given “In-Line” Rating at BTIG Research

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

WDC stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

