Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Robert W. Baird

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Western Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Western Digital by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

