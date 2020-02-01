Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDC. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?