Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen upgraded Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

