Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.05 EPS.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 14,046,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.87.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $142,685.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,366,532.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

