Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

