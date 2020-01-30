Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

WES traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. 51,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,954. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.80%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,468 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after purchasing an additional 756,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 695,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,256 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

