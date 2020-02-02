Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.63, 1,021,637 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,658,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WES. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.80%.

In related news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

