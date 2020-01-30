Western New England Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

