Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Down 4.8%

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $740,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

