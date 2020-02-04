Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $267,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 409.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 295.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 17.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.80. 531,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

