Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) declared a dividend on Monday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

NYSE WLKP traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. 21,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $773.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?