Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Shares Down 3%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), approximately 17,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 7,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95.

About Westmount Energy (LON:WTE)

Westmount Energy Limited is an energy investment company, which is engaged in the investment holding. The investment strategy of the Company is to provide seed capital to small companies that are identified as having significant growth possibilities. The Company’s portfolio of energy shares is focused on the Falkland Islands.

