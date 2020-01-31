Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Westrock stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Westrock has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

