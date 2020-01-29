WEX (NYSE:WEX) Earns “Positive” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their positive rating on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $245.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.60.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $223.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,101 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in WEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 26.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $57,508,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

