Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.34.

Whirlpool stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.23. 1,530,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.38.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?