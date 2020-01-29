Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $148.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.55. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

