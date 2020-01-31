Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WHR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

Whirlpool stock opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.