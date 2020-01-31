Whitbread (LON:WTB) PT Lowered to GBX 5,050

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Bernstein Bank raised Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,648.44 ($61.15).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,433 ($58.31) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,715.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,469.15. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?