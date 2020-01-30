White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.91, 165,275 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 143,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.65 price target on shares of White Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.68 million and a P/E ratio of -20.45.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About White Gold (CVE:WGO)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index