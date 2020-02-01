WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 41,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Resource America Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund