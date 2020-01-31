Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

WSR stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $550.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.99. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

