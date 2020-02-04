William B. Campbell Acquires 2,000 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

