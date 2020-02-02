William Blair Comments on General Electric’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

