William Blair Comments on Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graco by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

