William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $3.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

