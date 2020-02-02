William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,287. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks