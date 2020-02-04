William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Msci in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Msci’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $292.65 on Monday. Msci has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.12 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,873 shares of company stock worth $11,659,068. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Msci by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Msci by 121.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Msci during the third quarter valued at $440,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

