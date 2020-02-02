William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

