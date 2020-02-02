William Blair Weighs in on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

ALGN stock opened at $257.10 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,839.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 115.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?