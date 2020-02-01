William Blair Weighs in on Fair Isaac Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

FICO stock opened at $402.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.59. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $216.98 and a fifty-two week high of $420.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total value of $1,095,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

