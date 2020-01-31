William Blair Weighs in on Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Creative Planning grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

