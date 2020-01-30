William Blair Weighs in on K12 Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for K12 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of LRN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,733,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 190,225 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

