William Blair Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $5.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

