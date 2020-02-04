William Blair Weighs in on Silicon Laboratories’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Silicon Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $77.08 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,177 shares of company stock worth $2,531,080 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

