William Blair Weighs in on United Technologies Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

UTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.69.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Technologies by 228.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 281.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 361,397 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 769.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,326,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?