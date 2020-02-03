February 3, 2020
Latest News

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street brokerages predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. William Lyon Homes reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLH traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 1,769,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $878.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on William Lyon Homes (WLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Expands By 68.5%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

Head-To-Head Analysis: NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) versus Pagerduty (OTCMKTS:PD)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *