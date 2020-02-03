William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. William Lyon Homes reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Lyon Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLH traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 1,769,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $878.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

