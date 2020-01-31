William Thompson Sells 3,278 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director William Thompson sold 3,278 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $80,015.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.05 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $854.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

