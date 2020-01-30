Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.67

Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 1252367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 166.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

