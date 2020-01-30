Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,780.00. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

