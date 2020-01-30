Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

WSM opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

