Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $212.66 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $158.06 and a 52-week high of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.39.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

