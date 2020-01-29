WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will report sales of $268.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.50 million. WillScot reported sales of $257.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of WSC stock remained flat at $$18.63 during trading on Friday. 619,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. WillScot has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

