WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. WillScot has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WillScot will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 517,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,732,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WillScot by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 157,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in WillScot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,345,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

