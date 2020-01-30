WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.31

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 20051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in WillScot by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC)

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

