Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WING. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of WING traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. The stock had a trading volume of 192,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.85, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

