Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

WING stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,486.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

