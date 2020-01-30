Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

WGO stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 140.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

