Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Buys $29,718.10 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $63.28 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?